The NLCS rolls on Saturday at 8:07 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks live on TBS from Chase Field. Both teams are looking for an all-important win to break the 2-2 tie in the series. Zac Gallen is expected to start for the Diamondbacks, while the Phillies will send out Zack Wheeler.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023

8:07 PM ET

Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.324 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Gallen (17-9) will make his 35th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

In 34 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.

Gallen has 27 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 34 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies - Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies - Away - -

