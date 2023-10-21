Game 5 of the NLCS on Saturday will feature the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The teams will look to break the 2-2 series deadlock and be a win away from a World Series berth when action begins at 8:07 PM ET on TBS, live from Chase Field. Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks have yet to name their starter.

The Phillies have been listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+110). The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -130 +110 8 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 47, or 50%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona has entered 57 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 25-32 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 75 of its 171 chances.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 38-30 53-50 60-59 31-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.