Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 5 on October 21, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday at 8:07 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI (161 total hits). He has stolen 54 bases.
- He has a slash line of .285/.362/.506 so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has collected 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 20
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Wheeler Stats
- Zack Wheeler (13-6) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 33rd start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.
- Wheeler has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
Wheeler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|6.1
|3
|3
|2
|10
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Oct. 3
|6.2
|5
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 28
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 23
|7.0
|8
|5
|3
|6
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zack Wheeler's player props with BetMGM.
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI (115 total hits).
- He has a .197/.343/.474 slash line on the season.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 20
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|6
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|2
|8
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He's also swiped 30 bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.320/.459 so far this season.
- Turner brings a 14-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .459 with five doubles, three home runs, five walks and five RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 20
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.