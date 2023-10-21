Game 5 of the NLCS will take place on Saturday, October 21 at Chase Field, with Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies visiting Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:07 PM ET. The series is currently tied 2-2.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Phillies (-135). The game's over/under is listed at 7.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (13-6, 3.61 ERA) vs Zac Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +115 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 112 times this season and won 68, or 60.7%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 49-27 (winning 64.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 47, or 50%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 21 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Christian Walker 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Evan Longoria 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+270)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +400 3rd 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.