Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) clashing at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:07 PM ET on October 21.
The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) for the Phillies and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 47, or 50%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Arizona has a win-loss record of 21-28 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 11
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Lance Lynn
|October 16
|@ Phillies
|L 5-3
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 17
|@ Phillies
|L 10-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 19
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 20
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Joe Mantiply vs Cristopher Sanchez
|October 21
|Phillies
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 23
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.