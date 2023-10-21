Saturday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) clashing at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:07 PM ET on October 21.

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) for the Phillies and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 47, or 50%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 21-28 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

