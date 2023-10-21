The Arizona Coyotes (off a victory in their last game) and the Anaheim Ducks (off a loss) will meet on Saturday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs Ducks Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL play.

The Coyotes' 225 goals scored last season (2.7 per game) ranked 27th in the league.

Their goal differential (-70) ranked 27th in the league.

The 45 power-play goals the Coyotes put up last season ranked 23rd in the NHL (on 238 power-play chances).

The Coyotes had the league's 24th-ranked power-play conversion rate (18.91%).

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 82 37 49 86 63 58 34.9% Nick Schmaltz 63 22 36 58 55 61 40% Matias Maccelli 64 11 38 49 46 23 0% Jason Zucker 78 27 21 48 39 35 26.7% Lawson Crouse 77 24 21 45 32 32 40.2%

Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Ducks conceded 335 total goals (4.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

With 206 goals (2.5 per game) last season, the Ducks had the league's 31st-ranked offense.

Their -129 goal differential was 32nd in the league.

The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (30th in NHL) on 229 chances.

The Ducks scored on 15.72% of their power plays, No. 31 in the league.

Ducks Key Players