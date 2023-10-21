Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, October 21 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the NLCS all tied up at 2-2.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with 161 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .506.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 107 of 162 games this year (66%), with more than one hit on 50 occasions (30.9%).

In 16% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has driven in a run in 55 games this season (34%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (13%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53.1% of his games this season (86 of 162), he has scored, and in 30 of those games (18.5%) he has scored more than once.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .280 .368 OBP .355 .534 SLG .479 35 XBH 30 13 HR 12 41 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 21 SB 33

Phillies Pitching Rankings