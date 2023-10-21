Christian Walker vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 5 of the NLCS all tied up at 2-2.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while hitting .258.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 166 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in 18.1% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has driven in a run in 67 games this season (40.4%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 76 of 166 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th.
