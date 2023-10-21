Barrett Hayton Game Preview: Coyotes vs. Ducks - October 21
Barrett Hayton will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Arizona Coyotes meet the Anaheim Ducks at Mullett Arena. Looking to wager on Hayton's props? Here is some information to help you.
Barrett Hayton vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Hayton Season Stats Insights
- Hayton's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:26 per game on the ice, is 0.
- Hayton has yet to score a goal this year through four games played.
- Hayton has not recorded a point through four games this season.
- Hayton has yet to put up an assist this season through four games.
- The implied probability is 58.8% that Hayton hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Hayton going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.
Hayton Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23
- The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, allowing 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in league play.
- Their goal differential (-129) ranked 32nd in the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|4
|Games
|3
|0
|Points
|3
|0
|Goals
|2
|0
|Assists
|1
