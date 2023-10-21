Can we anticipate Barrett Hayton scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Barrett Hayton score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23 if he scores a goal)

Hayton stats and insights

  • Hayton is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • Hayton has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 10 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

