Based on our computer model, the Washington Huskies will beat the Arizona State Sun Devils when the two teams match up at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which starts at 10:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Arizona State vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington (-27.5) Under (60.5) Washington 47, Arizona State 9

Week 8 Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 6.2% chance of a victory for the Sun Devils.

The Sun Devils is 2-2-1 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 27.5-point underdogs this year, Arizona State is 1-0 against the spread.

One of the Sun Devils' five games with a set total has hit the over (20%).

The average point total for the Arizona State this season is 6.6 points less than this game's over/under.

Washington Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 98.0%.

The Huskies are 3-2-1 against the spread this year.

Washington has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.

The Huskies have played six games this season and three of them have hit the over.

The average total for Washington games this season has been 61.7, 1.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Sun Devils vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington 44.3 20.8 48.5 23.5 36 15.5 Arizona State 18.7 28.3 18.2 29.2 21 24

