The No. 5 Washington Huskies (6-0) are 26.5-point favorites when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-5) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The over/under is set at 60.5 points for the contest.

Washington ranks 42nd in scoring defense this year (20.8 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FBS with 44.3 points per game. Arizona State ranks 10th-worst in points per game (18.7), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 88th in the FBS with 28.3 points surrendered per contest.

Arizona State vs. Washington Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Washington vs Arizona State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Washington -26.5 -110 -110 60.5 -105 -115 -5000 +1500

Arizona State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Sun Devils are gaining 391.7 yards per game (-48-worst in college football) and allowing 385.3 (80th), ranking them among the worst squads offensively.

In their past three games, the Sun Devils are putting up 24.3 points per game (-24-worst in college football), and giving up 31 per game (-48-worst).

In its past three games, Arizona State has thrown for 320 yards per game (25th-best in the nation), and allowed 230.3 in the air (-16-worst).

In their past three games, the Sun Devils have rushed for 71.7 yards per game (-112-worst in college football), and conceded 155 on the ground (-13-worst).

The Sun Devils have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their last three contests.

Arizona State has hit the over once in its past three games.

Week 8 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.

The Sun Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 26.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

In Arizona State's five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Arizona State has been listed as the underdog five times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

Arizona State has played as an underdog of +1500 or more once this season and lost that game.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet leads Arizona State with 726 yards on 64-of-98 passing with one touchdown compared to two interceptions this season.

Cameron Skattebo has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 367 yards (61.2 per game) with five touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 16 receptions this season are good for 245 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

DeCarlos Brooks has piled up 21 carries and totaled 90 yards.

Elijhah Badger has collected 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 422 (70.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has two touchdowns.

Xavier Guillory's 37 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 222 yards and one touchdown.

Prince Dorbah has racked up six sacks to lead the team, while also recording six TFL and 20 tackles.

Chris Edmonds is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 23 tackles.

