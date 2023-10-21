Arizona State vs. Washington: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 5 Washington Huskies (6-0) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Sun Devils will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 26.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington vs. Arizona State matchup.
Arizona State vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Arizona State vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-26.5)
|58.5
|-10000
|+1600
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Washington (-26.5)
|58.5
|-4500
|+1600
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Arizona State vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Arizona State has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.
- The Sun Devils have been an underdog by 26.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Washington has compiled a 3-2-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Huskies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 26.5-point favorites.
Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
