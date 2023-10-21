The No. 5 Washington Huskies (6-0) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-5) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents.

Washington sports the 91st-ranked defense this year (394.3 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking third-best with a tally of 543.7 yards per game. In terms of total offense, Arizona State ranks 103rd in the FBS (342.2 total yards per game) and 43rd on the other side of the ball (339.3 total yards allowed per contest).

Arizona State vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Arizona State vs. Washington Key Statistics

Arizona State Washington 342.2 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 543.7 (11th) 339.3 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (69th) 83.7 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119 (109th) 258.5 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 424.7 (1st) 13 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (22nd) 1 (132nd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (80th)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has racked up 726 yards (121 per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Cameron Skattebo's team-high 367 rushing yards have come on 93 carries, with five touchdowns. He also leads the team with 245 receiving yards (40.8 per game) on 16 catches with one touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has racked up 21 carries and totaled 90 yards.

Elijhah Badger paces his squad with 422 receiving yards on 33 receptions with two touchdowns.

Xavier Guillory has racked up 222 reciving yards (37 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has recorded 2,301 yards (383.5 ypg) on 155-of-215 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has carried the ball 61 times for a team-high 340 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

This season, Will Nixon has carried the ball 21 times for 134 yards (22.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Rome Odunze's team-high 736 yards as a receiver have come on 40 receptions (out of 56 targets) with six touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 586 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jalen McMillan has a total of 311 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

