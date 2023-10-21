Alek Thomas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up at 2-2 ahead of Game 5 of the NLCS.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Thomas has recorded a hit in 66 of 124 games this season (53.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (16.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 124), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.6% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.257
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.246
|.446
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (13-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.61 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 212 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.61), eighth in WHIP (1.078), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.