The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Friday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the NLCS. The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .256 with 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Pham has picked up a hit in 78 of 133 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 133), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pham has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (47 of 133), with more than one RBI 15 times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this year (32.3%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .275 AVG .239 .350 OBP .310 .460 SLG .434 22 XBH 24 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 45/22 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 13

Phillies Pitching Rankings