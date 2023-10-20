The SMU Mustangs (4-2) will square off against the Temple Owls (2-5) in AAC action on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls are currently heavy, 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the SMU vs. Temple matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SMU vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

SMU vs. Temple Betting Trends

SMU has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Mustangs have been favored by 19.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Temple is winless against the spread this year (0-5-0).

The Owls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.

SMU & Temple 2023 Futures Odds

SMU To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

