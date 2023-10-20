SMU vs. Temple: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 20
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
The SMU Mustangs (4-2) will square off against the Temple Owls (2-5) in AAC action on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls are currently heavy, 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the SMU vs. Temple matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
SMU vs. Temple Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
SMU vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Temple Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-19.5)
|55.5
|-1200
|+700
|FanDuel
|SMU (-19.5)
|56.5
|-1300
|+760
Week 8 Odds
SMU vs. Temple Betting Trends
- SMU has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mustangs have been favored by 19.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Temple is winless against the spread this year (0-5-0).
- The Owls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.
