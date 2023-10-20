Sebastian Korda goes into the Swiss Indoors Basel in Basel, Switzerland after a nice run at the Rolex Shanghai Masters, falling to Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals. Korda's first opponent is Tomas Martin Etcheverry (in the round of 32). Korda's monyeline odds to win the tournament at St. Jakobshalle Basel are +450, the No. 1 odds in the field.

Korda at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Korda's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the Swiss Indoors Basel, on Monday, October 23 (at 2:00 PM ET), Korda will meet Etcheverry.

Korda has current moneyline odds of -500 to win his next match against Etcheverry.

Korda Stats

Korda was defeated in his last match, 3-6, 4-6 versus Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Rolex Shanghai Masters on October 14, 2023.

Korda has not won any of his 17 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 26-17.

Korda has a record of 22-12 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Korda has played 26.3 games per match in his 43 matches over the past year across all court types.

In his 34 matches on hard courts over the past year, Korda has played 26.3 games per match.

Over the past year, Korda has won 81.9% of his service games, and he has won 23.0% of his return games.

Korda has been victorious in 83.8% of his service games on hard courts and 23.4% of his return games over the past year.

