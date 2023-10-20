Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, October 20 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Phillies own a 2-1 series lead.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has recorded a hit in 103 of 153 games this year (67.3%), including 37 multi-hit games (24.2%).

He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 56 games this season (36.6%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (13.1%).

In 55 of 153 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .315 OBP .303 .515 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings