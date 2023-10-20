Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:42 PM MST
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, October 20 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Phillies own a 2-1 series lead.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has recorded a hit in 103 of 153 games this year (67.3%), including 37 multi-hit games (24.2%).
- He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 56 games this season (36.6%), with more than one RBI in 20 of them (13.1%).
- In 55 of 153 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.515
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday, Sept. 30 when the left-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without giving up a hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
