The field is dwindling at the Swiss Indoors Basel, with Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune heading into a quarterfinal against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. Rune's odds are the second-best in the field at +350 to win this event at St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Rune at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Rune's Next Match

Rune will play Etcheverry in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 27 at 12:00 PM ET, after getting past Sebastian Baez in the last round 7-6, 6-1.

Rune Stats

Rune defeated No. 29-ranked Baez 7-6, 6-1 on Thursday to make the .

Rune is 47-20 over the past year, with two tournament victories.

On hard courts over the past year, Rune has gone 22-14 and has won one title.

In his 67 matches over the past year, across all court types, Rune has averaged 25.3 games.

Rune, in 36 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 23.9 games per match and won 52.7% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Rune has won 83.5% of his games on serve, and 23.6% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rune has won 83.6% of his games on serve and 22.1% on return.

