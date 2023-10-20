Geraldo Perdomo vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST
Geraldo Perdomo -- .115 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on October 20 at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies have a 2-1 lead in the series entering Game 4 of the NLCS.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks while batting .246.
- Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 48.3% of his games this season (70 of 145), with more than one hit 30 times (20.7%).
- He has homered in 5.5% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Perdomo has driven home a run in 36 games this season (24.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 62 of 145 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, Sept. 30, when he threw one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- The 26-year-old has put up a 3.44 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
