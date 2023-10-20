Geraldo Perdomo -- .115 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on October 20 at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies have a 2-1 lead in the series entering Game 4 of the NLCS.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks while batting .246.

Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 48.3% of his games this season (70 of 145), with more than one hit 30 times (20.7%).

He has homered in 5.5% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Perdomo has driven home a run in 36 games this season (24.8%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 62 of 145 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings