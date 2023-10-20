Evan Longoria vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM MST
On Friday, Evan Longoria (hitting .172 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies have a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 of the NLCS.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .223.
- Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 49.4% of his games this season (40 of 81), with multiple hits nine times (11.1%).
- In 13.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (25.9%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (8.6%).
- He has scored in 28.4% of his games this season (23 of 81), with two or more runs three times (3.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.241
|AVG
|.204
|.303
|OBP
|.287
|.472
|SLG
|.369
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|12
|38/11
|K/BB
|35/12
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Sanchez (3-5) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, Sept. 30 -- the left-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.