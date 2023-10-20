On Friday, Evan Longoria (hitting .172 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies have a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4 of the NLCS.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .223.

Longoria has gotten at least one hit in 49.4% of his games this season (40 of 81), with multiple hits nine times (11.1%).

In 13.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Longoria has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (25.9%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (8.6%).

He has scored in 28.4% of his games this season (23 of 81), with two or more runs three times (3.7%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings