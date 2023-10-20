Emmanuel Rivera vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.227 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Friday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 4 of the NLCS. The Phillies have a 2-1 series lead.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Emmanuel Rivera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks while batting .261.
- Rivera has had a hit in 45 of 86 games this season (52.3%), including multiple hits 17 times (19.8%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (4.7%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Rivera has driven in a run in 24 games this year (27.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.260
|AVG
|.261
|.285
|OBP
|.340
|.341
|SLG
|.373
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|18
|24/5
|K/BB
|32/17
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, Sept. 30 -- the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.