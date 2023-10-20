The Philadelphia Phillies will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth game of the NLCS on Friday at 8:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Chase Field. The Diamondbacks will try to tie things up as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 2-1. Cristopher Sanchez will start for the Phillies and Joe Mantiply is expected to start for the Diamondbacks.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks' Mantiply (2-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw a third of an inning, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits to the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has made 35 appearances and finished 23 of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies - Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.