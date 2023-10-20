The NLCS resumes Friday at 8:07 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks live on TBS from Chase Field. The Phillies would take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a Game 4 win, while the Phillies hope to tie the series up heading into Game 5. Joe Mantiply will start for the Diamondbacks and Cristopher Sanchez is the Phillies' starter in this contest.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +110 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -135 +110 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (49.5%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 25-32 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona's games have gone over the total in 74 of its 170 chances.

The Diamondbacks are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-38 41-40 38-30 52-50 60-59 30-21

