The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4 of the NLCS, Friday at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies have a 2-1 lead.

The Phillies will call on Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Time: 8:07 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (3-5, 3.44 ERA) vs Mantiply - ARI (2-2, 4.62 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Mantiply

Mantiply (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.62 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed a third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

During 35 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to his opponents.

He has made 23 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Joe Mantiply vs. Phillies

He will take the mound against a Phillies offense that ranks ninth in the league with 1417 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .438 (fifth in the league) with 220 total home runs (eighth in MLB play).

In 3 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Phillies this season, Mantiply has an 18.9 ERA and a 3.3 WHIP while his opponents are batting .500.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez

Sanchez (3-5) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the New York Mets, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.44 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.4 walks per nine across 19 games.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 18 starts this season.

In 18 starts this season, Sanchez has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

