Game 4 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks is set for Friday, October 20 at Chase Field, with Cristopher Sanchez getting the ball for the Phillies and Joe Mantiply toeing the rubber for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:07 PM ET. The Phillies currently lead the series 2-1.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (3-5, 3.44 ERA) vs Mantiply - ARI (2-2, 4.62 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 111 games this season and won 68 (61.3%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Phillies have a 55-28 record (winning 66.3% of their games).

Philadelphia has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 5-1 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 46, or 49.5%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 25 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+160) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+170) Christian Walker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 1st

