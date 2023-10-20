Friday's contest that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Phillies. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET on October 20.

The probable pitchers are Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) for the Phillies and Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (49.5%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 25 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule