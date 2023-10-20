Friday's contest that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Phillies. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET on October 20.

The probable pitchers are Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) for the Phillies and Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 6-4.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
  • The previous 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
  • The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (49.5%) in those games.
  • This season, Arizona has come away with a win 25 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
October 9 @ Dodgers W 4-2 Zac Gallen vs Bobby Miller
October 11 Dodgers W 4-2 Brandon Pfaadt vs Lance Lynn
October 16 @ Phillies L 5-3 Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
October 17 @ Phillies L 10-0 Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
October 19 Phillies W 2-1 Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
October 20 Phillies - Joe Mantiply vs Cristopher Sanchez
October 21 Phillies - TBA vs TBA

