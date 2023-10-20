Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Phillies. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET on October 20.
The probable pitchers are Cristopher Sanchez (3-5, 3.44 ERA) for the Phillies and Joe Mantiply (2-2, 4.62 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 6-4.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The previous 10 Diamondbacks games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (49.5%) in those games.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win 25 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 9
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Zac Gallen vs Bobby Miller
|October 11
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Lance Lynn
|October 16
|@ Phillies
|L 5-3
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 17
|@ Phillies
|L 10-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 19
|Phillies
|W 2-1
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 20
|Phillies
|-
|Joe Mantiply vs Cristopher Sanchez
|October 21
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
