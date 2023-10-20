Corbin Carroll vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM MST
Corbin Carroll -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on October 20 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the NLCS with the Phillies in front 2-1.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 161 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .506. All three of those stats lead Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 66.5% of his games this year (107 of 161), with more than one hit 50 times (31.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has driven home a run in 55 games this season (34.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 86 games this season (53.4%), including 30 multi-run games (18.6%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.355
|.534
|SLG
|.479
|35
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|41
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|21
|SB
|33
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, Sept. 30 -- the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.44 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
