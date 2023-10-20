Corbin Carroll -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on October 20 at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 4 of the NLCS with the Phillies in front 2-1.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023

Friday, October 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 161 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .506. All three of those stats lead Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Carroll has gotten at least one hit in 66.5% of his games this year (107 of 161), with more than one hit 50 times (31.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has driven home a run in 55 games this season (34.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 86 games this season (53.4%), including 30 multi-run games (18.6%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .280 .368 OBP .355 .534 SLG .479 35 XBH 30 13 HR 12 41 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 21 SB 33

