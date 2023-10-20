Christian Walker vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 4
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM MST
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Friday at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 4 of the NLCS. The Phillies own a 2-1 series lead.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while hitting .258.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Walker has reached base via a hit in 99 games this season (of 165 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- In 30 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.2%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 45.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.44 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, Sept. 30 -- the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
