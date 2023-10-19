Based on our computer projection model, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will defeat the Rice Owls when the two teams come together at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Thursday, October 19, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tulsa vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulsa (-3) Toss Up (58.5) Tulsa 36, Rice 23

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Predictions

Tulsa Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Tulsa vs. Rice? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Hurricane's implied win probability is 62.3%.

The Golden Hurricane's record against the spread is 3-2-1.

Tulsa has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Tulsa has had two games (out of six) hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 1.5 more than the average point total for Tulsa games this season.

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Owls.

So far this year, the Owls have put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Rice is 2-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Three of the Owls' five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

The average total in Rice games this year is 6.4 less points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Hurricane vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tulsa 26.0 29.3 35.7 33.0 16.3 25.7 Rice 32.7 30.3 39.3 25.8 19.5 39.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.