Tommy Pham vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham (.282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the NLCS with the Phillies on top 2-0.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .256.
- In 58.3% of his 132 games this season, Pham has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Pham has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this year (47 of 132), with two or more RBI 15 times (11.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 32.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.239
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.