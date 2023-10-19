The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham (.282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 3 of the NLCS with the Phillies on top 2-0.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .256.

In 58.3% of his 132 games this season, Pham has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Pham has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this year (47 of 132), with two or more RBI 15 times (11.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 32.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 65 .275 AVG .239 .350 OBP .310 .460 SLG .434 22 XBH 24 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 45/22 K/BB 61/25 8 SB 13

Phillies Pitching Rankings