Nick Schmaltz Game Preview: Coyotes vs. Blues - October 19
The Arizona Coyotes, including Nick Schmaltz, take the ice Thursday against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Schmaltz? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Nick Schmaltz vs. Blues Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)
Schmaltz Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 63 games last season, Schmaltz had a plus-minus of +4, and averaged 16:20 on the ice.
- He scored a goal in a game 20 times last season in 63 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 27 of 63 games last season, Schmaltz had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 66.7% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 50% of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Schmaltz Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23
- The Blues gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.
- Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.
