The Arizona Coyotes, including Nick Schmaltz, take the ice Thursday against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Schmaltz? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 63 games last season, Schmaltz had a plus-minus of +4, and averaged 16:20 on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 20 times last season in 63 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 27 of 63 games last season, Schmaltz had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 66.7% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23

The Blues gave up 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.

