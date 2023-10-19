Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Maricopa County, Arizona? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Barry Goldwater High School at Agua Fria High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 19

7:00 PM AZT on October 19 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ Conference: West Valley - 4A

West Valley - 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Sierra Linda High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 19

7:00 PM AZT on October 19 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Point High School at North Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20

7:00 PM MT on October 20 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Florence High School at Crismon High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on October 20

6:45 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Arcadia High School at Combs High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20

6:50 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Brophy College Preparatory at Corona del Sol High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20

6:50 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Desert Mountain High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20

6:50 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Higley High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20

6:50 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Chandler Preparatory Academy at Santa Cruz Valley Union High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20

6:50 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Eloy, AZ

Eloy, AZ Conference: South 2A

South 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saguaro High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20

6:50 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Valley High School at Fountain Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Fountain Hills, AZ

Fountain Hills, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Snowflake High School at Eastmark High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Shadow Ridge High School at Mountain Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Peoria, AZ

Peoria, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Tolleson Union High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Gilbert Christian High School at Benjamin Franklin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ Conference: South Central

South Central How to Stream: Watch Here

San Tan Foothills High School at American Leadership Academy - Ironwood

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Notre Dame Preparatory at Cactus Shadows High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ Conference: Northeast Valley

Northeast Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Campo Verde High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Chandler High School at Basha High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Chandler, AZ

Chandler, AZ Conference: Premier

Premier How to Stream: Watch Here

Raymond S. Kellis High School at Paradise Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Conference: Northwest

Northwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Casteel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

The Odyssey Institute For Advanced and International Studies at Dysart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: El Mirage, AZ

El Mirage, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Pointe High School at Salpointe Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Williams Field High School at Perry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Arete Preparatory Academy at Coronado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandra Day O'Connor High School at Pinnacle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Conference: Desert Valley

Desert Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Copper Canyon High School at Deer Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20

7:00 PM PT on October 20 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Ridge High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Havasu High School at Marcos de Niza High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Queen Creek High School at Red Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Gilbert High School at Dobson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Christian High School at Payson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Payson, AZ

Payson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Cibola High School at Westview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20

7:00 PM AZT on October 20 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

St John Paul II Catholic High School at Parker High School