Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Maricopa County, Arizona? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Notre Dame Preparatory at Cactus Shadows High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 19
  • Location: Scottsdale, AZ
  • Conference: Northeast Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Barry Goldwater High School at Agua Fria High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 19
  • Location: Avondale, AZ
  • Conference: West Valley - 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Edge High School at Canyon View High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 19
  • Location: Waddell, AZ
  • Conference: Desert West
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Sierra Linda High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 19
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Point High School at North Canyon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Florence High School at Crismon High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Queen Creek, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arcadia High School at Combs High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brophy College Preparatory at Corona del Sol High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Desert Mountain High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Higley High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chandler Preparatory Academy at Santa Cruz Valley Union High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Eloy, AZ
  • Conference: South 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saguaro High School at Liberty High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Valley High School at Fountain Hills High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Fountain Hills, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Snowflake High School at Eastmark High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Mesa, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Shadow Ridge High School at Mountain Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Glendale, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaparral High School at Centennial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Peoria, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tolleson Union High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Mesa, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gilbert Christian High School at Benjamin Franklin High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Queen Creek, AZ
  • Conference: South Central
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

San Tan Foothills High School at American Leadership Academy - Ironwood

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Campo Verde High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Gilbert, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chandler High School at Basha High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Chandler, AZ
  • Conference: Premier
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Raymond S. Kellis High School at Paradise Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • Conference: Northwest
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Casteel High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Queen Creek, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Odyssey Institute For Advanced and International Studies at Dysart High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: El Mirage, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Pointe High School at Salpointe Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Tucson, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Williams Field High School at Perry High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Gilbert, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arete Preparatory Academy at Coronado High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Scottsdale, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandra Day O'Connor High School at Pinnacle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Phoenix, AZ
  • Conference: Desert Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Copper Canyon High School at Deer Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
  • Location: Glendale, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Ridge High School at Westwood High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Mesa, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Havasu High School at Marcos de Niza High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Tempe, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Queen Creek High School at Red Mountain High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Mesa, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gilbert High School at Dobson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Mesa, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Christian High School at Payson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Payson, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cibola High School at Westview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Avondale, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St John Paul II Catholic High School at Parker High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
  • Location: Parker, AZ
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

