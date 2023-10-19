Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:12 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Maricopa County, Arizona? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Notre Dame Preparatory at Cactus Shadows High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 19
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Conference: Northeast Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barry Goldwater High School at Agua Fria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 19
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- Conference: West Valley - 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Edge High School at Canyon View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 19
- Location: Waddell, AZ
- Conference: Desert West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Sierra Linda High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 19
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
West Point High School at North Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 20
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Crismon High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcadia High School at Combs High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brophy College Preparatory at Corona del Sol High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Desert Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Higley High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chandler Preparatory Academy at Santa Cruz Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Eloy, AZ
- Conference: South 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saguaro High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Round Valley High School at Fountain Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Fountain Hills, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Snowflake High School at Eastmark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadow Ridge High School at Mountain Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Peoria, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tolleson Union High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gilbert Christian High School at Benjamin Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- Conference: South Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Tan Foothills High School at American Leadership Academy - Ironwood
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Preparatory at Cactus Shadows High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- Conference: Northeast Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Campo Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chandler High School at Basha High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- Conference: Premier
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Raymond S. Kellis High School at Paradise Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Northwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Casteel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Odyssey Institute For Advanced and International Studies at Dysart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: El Mirage, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Pointe High School at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williams Field High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arete Preparatory Academy at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandra Day O'Connor High School at Pinnacle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Desert Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Copper Canyon High School at Deer Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 20
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Ridge High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Havasu High School at Marcos de Niza High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Queen Creek High School at Red Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gilbert High School at Dobson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Christian High School at Payson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Payson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cibola High School at Westview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St John Paul II Catholic High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on October 20
- Location: Parker, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
