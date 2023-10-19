Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Phillies have a 2-0 series lead.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 69th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- In 102 of 152 games this season (67.1%) Gurriel has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (23.7%).
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 55 games this year (36.2%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 55 of 152 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|71
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.315
|OBP
|.303
|.515
|SLG
|.412
|37
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|9
|49
|RBI
|33
|61/21
|K/BB
|42/12
|4
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies will send Suarez (4-6) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
