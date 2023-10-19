Lawson Crouse will be on the ice when the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues meet on Thursday at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Crouse's props? Here is some information to help you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Crouse Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Crouse averaged 16:40 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -3.

In 21 of 77 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

In 15 of 77 games last season, Crouse had an assist -- and four of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 42.6% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Crouse going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.

Crouse Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23

The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, conceding 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.

