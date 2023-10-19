Jason Zucker and the Arizona Coyotes will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the St. Louis Blues. Prop bets for Zucker in that upcoming Coyotes-Blues matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jason Zucker vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Zucker Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 78 games last season, Zucker averaged 14:53 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.

In 24 of 78 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

In 16 of 78 games last season, Zucker had an assist -- and four of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Zucker has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zucker Stats vs. the Blues in 2022-23

The Blues allowed 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.

Their -38 goal differential ranked 24th in the league.

