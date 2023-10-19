Geraldo Perdomo vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- .115 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on October 19 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Phillies have a 2-0 series lead.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.
- In 48.6% of his 144 games this season, Perdomo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 144 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (5.6%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has an RBI in 36 of 144 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.6%.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies are sending Suarez (4-6) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.