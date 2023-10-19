Geraldo Perdomo -- .115 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on October 19 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Phillies have a 2-0 series lead.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.

In 48.6% of his 144 games this season, Perdomo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 144 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in eight of them (5.6%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has an RBI in 36 of 144 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.6%.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .221 AVG .271 .332 OBP .375 .338 SLG .379 16 XBH 14 3 HR 3 20 RBI 27 46/31 K/BB 40/33 10 SB 6

