Emmanuel Rivera vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Emmanuel Rivera -- with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on October 19 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 3 of the NLCS. The Phillies have a 2-0 series lead.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is hitting .261 with 13 doubles, four home runs and 22 walks.
- Rivera has had a hit in 45 of 85 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 4.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 85), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Rivera has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (28.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (4.7%).
- In 29.4% of his games this year (25 of 85), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|42
|.260
|AVG
|.261
|.285
|OBP
|.340
|.341
|SLG
|.373
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|18
|24/5
|K/BB
|32/17
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Suarez (4-6) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
