The Philadelphia Phillies will visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in the third game of the NLCS on Thursday at 5:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Chase Field. The Diamondbacks hope to avoid falling behind 3-0 after losing the first two games of the series. Ranger Suarez is expected to start for the Phillies, while the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Pfaadt (3-9) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, Oct. 12, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Pfaadt has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies - Home - -

