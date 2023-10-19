Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 3 on October 19, 2023
Player prop bet options for Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others are listed when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Thursday at 5:07 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 54 bases.
- He's slashing .285/.362/.506 so far this season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Oct. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the year.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Oct. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Oct. 16
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Oct. 11
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Dodgers
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Ranger Suárez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Suarez Stats
- The Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (4-6) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Suarez has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 22 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Suarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 7
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 27
|4.2
|9
|6
|6
|4
|2
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 21
|6.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 16
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|4
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has collected 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has driven in 104 runs.
- He has a .197/.343/.474 slash line so far this year.
- Schwarber hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|2-for-3
|3
|2
|2
|8
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has recorded 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.320/.459 so far this year.
- Turner takes a 12-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .514 with seven doubles, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 17
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Oct. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 12
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Braves
|Oct. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Braves
|Oct. 9
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
