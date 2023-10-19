Game 3 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take place on Thursday, October 19 at Chase Field, with Ranger Suarez getting the nod for the Phillies and Brandon Pfaadt taking the mound for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 5:07 PM ET. The Phillies currently lead the series 2-0.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +105 moneyline odds. The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Phillies Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 68, or 61.8%, of the 110 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have gone 59-31 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (65.6% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 45 wins in the 92 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 27 times in 63 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +1600 5th 1st

