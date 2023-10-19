Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - NLCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Thursday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up at Chase Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET on October 19.
The Phillies will look to Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have won in 45, or 48.9%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win 27 times in 63 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 7
|@ Dodgers
|W 11-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Clayton Kershaw
|October 9
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Zac Gallen vs Bobby Miller
|October 11
|Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Lance Lynn
|October 16
|@ Phillies
|L 5-3
|Zac Gallen vs Zack Wheeler
|October 17
|@ Phillies
|L 10-0
|Merrill Kelly vs Aaron Nola
|October 19
|Phillies
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez
|October 20
|Phillies
|-
|TBA vs TBA
