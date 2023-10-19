Thursday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up at Chase Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET on October 19.

The Phillies will look to Ranger Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Diamondbacks have won in 45, or 48.9%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 27 times in 63 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule