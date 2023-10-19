The St. Louis Blues host the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. There are several ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Clayton Keller has scored one goal (0.3 per game) and collected two assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Arizona offense with three total points (one per game). He averages 3.3 shots per game, shooting 10%.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Oct. 17 0 0 0 3 at Rangers Oct. 16 1 0 1 5 at Devils Oct. 13 0 2 2 2

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Nick Schmaltz is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with three total points (one per game), with one goal and two assists in three games.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Rangers Oct. 16 0 1 1 0 at Devils Oct. 13 1 1 2 2

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Jakub Vrana Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -385)

Jakub Vrana is St. Louis' top contributor with one point. He has zero goals and one assist this season.

Vrana Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 14 0 0 0 2 at Stars Oct. 12 0 1 1 1

Sammy Blais has racked up one point (0.5 per game), scoring zero goals and adding one assist.

