The St. Louis Blues (1-0-1) and Arizona Coyotes (1-2) meet at Enterprise Center on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Blues knocked off the Seattle Kraken 2-1 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Coyotes are coming off a 1-0 loss to the New York Islanders.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Blues (-120) Coyotes (+100) 6 Blues (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

Last season the Coyotes had five wins in the 21 games in which they were an underdog.

Arizona had a record of 5-15 in games when sportsbooks listed them as +100 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 50.0% chance for the Coyotes to win.

There were 49 Arizona games with more than 6 goals last season.

Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Blues Rankings

Blues 2022-23 Total (Rank) Coyotes 2022-23 Total (Rank) 260 (17th) Goals 225 (27th) 298 (27th) Goals Allowed 295 (24th) 46 (22nd) Power Play Goals 45 (23rd) 60 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 81 (32nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes had 225 goals last season (2.7 per game), 27th in the league.

Arizona conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game), 24th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -70, they were 27th in the league.

Arizona had 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 23rd in the NHL.

The Coyotes had the NHL's 24th-ranked power-play percentage (18.91%).

Arizona had five shorthanded goals (26th in NHL).

At 74.61%, the Coyotes had the 27th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.

The Coyotes were 29th in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (45.9%).

With a shooting percentage of 10.6%, Arizona was ninth in the league.

The Coyotes shut out their opponents four times. They averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.