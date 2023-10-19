The St. Louis Blues (1-0-1) have -130 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (1-2), who have +110 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Blues Moneyline Coyotes Moneyline Total BetMGM -130 +110 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Blues Betting Trends

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals only once this season.

This will be the first game this season the Blues are the moneyline favorite.

The Coyotes have secured an upset victory in one of the three games they have played while the underdog this season.

St. Louis is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -130.

Arizona has gone 1-2 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.