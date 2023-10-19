Coming off a win last time out, the St. Louis Blues will host the Arizona Coyotes (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends (2022)

The Coyotes' total of 295 goals conceded (3.6 per game) was 24th in the NHL.

The Coyotes' 225 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 27th in the league.

With a goal differential of -70, they were 27th in the league.

The Coyotes had 45 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 23rd in the NHL.

The Coyotes scored on 18.91% of their power plays, No. 24 in the NHL.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 82 37 49 86 63 58 34.9% Nick Schmaltz 63 22 36 58 55 61 40% Matias Maccelli 64 11 38 49 46 23 0% Jason Zucker 78 27 21 48 39 35 26.7% Lawson Crouse 77 24 21 45 32 32 40.2%

Blues Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blues conceded 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.

The Blues' 260 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

They had the league's 24th-ranked goal differential at -38.

The 46 power-play goals the Blues put up last season (22nd in the NHL) came via 238 power-play chances.

The Blues had the league's 22nd-ranked power-play conversion rate (19.33%).

Blues Key Players