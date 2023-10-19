The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 5:07 PM ET. The Phillies own a 2-0 lead in the series going into Game 3 of the NLCS.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Thursday, October 19, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 161 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .506. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 107 of 160 games this season (66.9%) Carroll has picked up a hit, and in 50 of those games he had more than one (31.3%).

In 26 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.3%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 55 games this year (34.4%), with two or more RBI in 21 of them (13.1%).

He has scored in 86 games this season (53.8%), including 30 multi-run games (18.8%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .280 .368 OBP .355 .534 SLG .479 35 XBH 30 13 HR 12 41 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 21 SB 33

Phillies Pitching Rankings