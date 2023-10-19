Corbin Carroll vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 5:07 PM ET. The Phillies own a 2-0 lead in the series going into Game 3 of the NLCS.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 161 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .506. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 107 of 160 games this season (66.9%) Carroll has picked up a hit, and in 50 of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
- In 26 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.3%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 55 games this year (34.4%), with two or more RBI in 21 of them (13.1%).
- He has scored in 86 games this season (53.8%), including 30 multi-run games (18.8%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.355
|.534
|SLG
|.479
|35
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|41
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|21
|SB
|33
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
