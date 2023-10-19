Christian Walker vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.314 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Thursday at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the NLCS. The Phillies are holding a 2-0 series lead.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker?
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Walker has had a hit in 99 of 164 games this year (60.4%), including multiple hits 42 times (25.6%).
- In 18.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has had at least one RBI in 40.2% of his games this season (66 of 164), with two or more RBI 23 times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.3%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
