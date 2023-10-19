The St. Louis Blues (1-0-1), coming off a 2-1 shootout victory over the Seattle Kraken, host the Arizona Coyotes (1-2) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, October 19 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes fell to the New York Islanders 1-0 in their last outing.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Thursday's hockey game.

Coyotes vs. Blues Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final result of Blues 3, Coyotes 0.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-120)

Blues (-120) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 3.3 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 3.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Blues (-1.5)

Coyotes vs Blues Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes had a 8-14-22 record in overtime games last season, and a 28-40-14 overall record.

Arizona picked up 30 points (10-8-10) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

In 12 games last season when the Coyotes ended up with only one goal, they picked up three points (1-10-1).

Arizona accumulated six points (1-19-4) when scoring two goals last season.

The Coyotes picked up 59 points in their 42 games when they scored three or more goals.

Last season Arizona recorded a single power-play goal in 29 games and picked up 27 points, with a record of 12-14-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Arizona was 6-4-2 (14 points).

The Coyotes' opponents had more shots in 69 games last season. The Coyotes finished 22-35-12 in those contests (56 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Blues Rank Blues AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 17th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 27th 3.63 Goals Allowed 3.6 24th 27th 28.5 Shots 25.8 32nd 24th 32.3 Shots Allowed 35 30th 22nd 19.33% Power Play % 18.91% 24th 30th 72.35% Penalty Kill % 74.61% 27th

Coyotes vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SCRIPPS

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

